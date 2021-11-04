Unofficial tallying of Tuesday's election continues today at the Crawford County Courthouse in Meadville with final results not expected until next week.
Work by the Crawford County Board of Elections picks up immediately following today's work session of commissioners.
Public processing of mail-in and absentee ballots from the county's 68 precincts was completed Wednesday; however, the work is far from finished, according to Commissioner Christopher Soff, who serves as chairman of the election board.
Right now, all results are tentative and unofficial, Soff said. After ballots have been processed each day, the unofficial numbers on the county's website then are updated by late afternoon, he added.
There are about 100 to 150 mail-in ballots from across the county to be hand counted because of things such as a timing mark being torn or something was spilled on the ballot itself.
Provisional and overseas ballots need to be processed, plus adjudication of ballots that can't be machine processed due to an errant mark or that contain a write-in must be done.
Write-in totals are still unknown as far as distribution among candidates in various races.
"It may say for a particular race (there are) 400 write-ins, but we don't what those 400 write-ins say," Soff said.
The ballots have to be reviewed by Board of Elections for voter intent.
"They could be anything from the person filling in the write-in oval, but never filled in a name," Soff said of looking at write-ins. "They could be Mickey Mouse and those silly things. They could be bona fide candidates or someone who decided to write themselves in for every single race."
"That's what we do in adjudication," Soff said. "It will still take time — we always strive for accuracy, not speed. No one is a definite winner right now; therefore, no one is a definite loser."
The Board of Elections is processing each of the various phases of the ballot tallying process in precinct order of 1 through 68.
Keith Gushard can be reached at (814) 724-6370 or by email at kgushard@meadvilletribune.com.