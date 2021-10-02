In an effort to raise awareness for kidney donations, 65-year-old Mark Scotch is biking around 1,600 miles from Martha's Vineyard to his hometown of Plover, Wisconsin. Come Sunday, his travels will take him through Erie County.
Scotch will bike from Dunkirk, New York, to Conneaut, Ohio, on Sunday, a 75-mile trek that will see him bike along the northern most border of Erie County. This is the second awareness bike ride Scotch has performed, and he calls them "The Organ Trail."
A longtime biking enthusiast, Scotch first got interested in the topic of organ donation in early 2020 when he met a former professional horse jockey by the name of Hugh Smith while he was visiting Natchitoches, Louisiana. The jockey suffered severe renal failure in 2019 due to damage to his kidneys from pain medication and required a daily dialysis.
Scotch was inspired to donate one of his kidneys to Smith, only to find they were not a match. However, Scotch still wanted to help someone and donated one of his kidneys to the National Kidney Registry Voucher Program, who matched him with a compatible person in New York to receive his kidney.
As part of the voucher program, Scotch was able to list Smith as someone he wanted to benefit, giving Smith higher priority on the National Kidney Registry transplant list. Smith would receive the kidney he needed in early 2021.
With his eyes open to the world of kidney donation, and the high need for donated kidneys, Scotch was inspired to take up activism and awareness-raising. He completed his first Organ Trail in early 2021, riding from Madison, Wisconsin — where he donated his kidney — to Natchitoches.
Scotch's second trail started on Sept. 19 and is anticipated to run until around Oct. 16. He will travel through Massachusetts, New York, Pennsylvania, Ohio, Indiana, Michigan and Wisconsin.
Along the way, Scotch is staying with people who are in the transplant community — both donors and recipients — and many of them are joining him on certain segments of the trail. Scotch told the Tribune he's hoping to get the stories of these people out there, and find kidney matches for those of them who need them.
"I would say it's the best way I've come across in my 65 years you can help somebody to the extent you can save their life," Scotch said of donating a kidney.
Scotch said his trip through Erie on Sunday will be his first time biking through that part of the state, though he's ridden mountain trails in southern parts of Pennsylvania before. He's looking forward to hopefully riding along the waters of Lake Erie.
Anyone interested in following Scotch's travels can find more on The Organ Trail Facebook page. Scotch also encourages people to get tested for if they're suitable for donating a kidney and visit nkr.org for more information about the procedure and need.
According to Scotch, donating a kidney does not negatively affect the health of the donor.
"If they're healthy enough to donate, they're healthy enough to live on one kidney," he said.
Scotch's exploits have brought him recognition. He's a finalist in USA Today's Triumph in Humankind Award.
