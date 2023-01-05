Winter fun is waiting for you and your family at the Crawford County Conservation District’s Woodcock Creek Nature Center/Stainbrook Park.
Join District Educator Kathy Uglow for a “New Beginnings Winter Walk” from 4 to 5 p.m. Tuesday. This is a rescheduled offering of the walk originally planned for Jan. 3.
Those attending should meet at Stainbrook Park Shelter No. 1. Participants should bundle up and dress for the weather.
All ages are welcome.
All Woodcock Creek Nature Center events require preregistration. Those interested in attending should call (814) 763-5269 to register or for more information.
