Parts of Crawford County — including the cities of Meadville and Titusville — could receive 6 inches of snow between today and Sunday.
The National Weather Service said in its latest winter storm watch that heavy lake effect snow could dump a half-foot of snow in the county. It also said wind gusts could reach 30 mph.
The advisory is in effect from 7 p.m. today through 7 p.m. Sunday.
The agency said travel could become very difficult during the advisory times.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.