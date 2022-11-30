Crawford County Conservation District will host a winter solstice/outdoor meditation program Dec. 7 from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. at Stainbrook Park Shelter No. 1.
If the event of rain or severe weather, the program will take place Dec. 13.
Certified Kripalu Outdoor Mindfulness Guide Richard Gosnell will meet participants at the pavilion. Individuals will be able to learn about the significance of the night’s full moon and the upcoming winter solstice. Participants will also spend time observing nature and learn outdoor meditation for beginners, ending the session with a “conifer needle tea ceremony.”
The program is limited to the first 15 participants, age 12 and older.
• To make a reservation: Call (814) 763-5269.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.