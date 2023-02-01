Severe winter weather before Christmas impacted the Salvation Army’s 2022 Red Kettle Campaign both in Meadville and across western Pennsylvania.
The Meadville campaign made its $50,000 goal with matching funds from The Salvation Army Western Pennsylvania Division. The Western Pennsylvania Division raised more than $2 million, but the $2,031,196 raised is approximately 89 percent of its $2.294 million goal.
The last two days of the annual holiday campaign are among the biggest days of giving, according to Capt. Michelle Miller, head of the Salvation Army’s Meadville unit. In 2021, the Meadville community donated $4,000 on the last day, she said.
“We lost the last two days of this year’s campaign (Dec. 23 and 24, 2022) as the snowstorm messed things up as we didn’t put kettles out,” Miller said. “It was too dangerous to be out.”
However, the local campaign still made its $50,000 goal, she added.
A total of $42,559.50 in donations were made in the local campaign with another $7,700 coming from the division, according to Miller.
Dec. 9 was “match day” by The Salvation Army Western Pennsylvania Division — which will match the $5,634 raised that day by the Meadville unit. The division also will provide about an additional 5 percent of the local total which is another $2,066.
“We’ll have $50,260.98 altogether,” Miller said. “It was a hard season. We’re thankful to everyone who donated and the division match saved us. We’ll be able to keep doing what we’re doing.”
The annual Red Kettle Campaign supports families and individuals across 28 counties, and ensures The Salvation Army can continue its services including feeding programs, rent and utility assistance, seasonal assistance, youth empowerment and spiritual programs.
Every donation placed in a red kettle goes directly back into the community where it is received.
Maj. Gregory Hartshorn, divisional commander, said The Salvation Army appreciated support for its most critical fundraising time of the year.
“While we lost the two biggest days of kettle income on Dec. 23 and 24 due to the severe weather, we want to thank those who made special gifts in the last minute to help close the gap,” he said. “We are grateful for all who dropped a donation in a kettle, donated digitally, or gave their time as a volunteer bell ringer.”
However, the Venango County and Sharon units of The Salvation Army Western Pennsylvania Division were among the 10 units that had larger-than-expected shortfalls, raising less than 75 percent of individual goals.
