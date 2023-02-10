JAMESTOWN — Though no snow is expected at Pymatuning State Park for Saturday, there’s still fun in the forecast for its Winter Fun Day.
The 45th edition of the Winter Fun Day festival will run from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the park’s Shelter 4 and Beach 2, north of Jamestown, just off Route 322.
The event, put on at the park with the Pymatuning Trail Blazers Snowmobile Club and Boy Scout Troop 50, has a number of free family activities slated. The event was canceled in both 2021 and 2022 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Winter Fun Day is designed to showcase all types of winter activities available at the park, but this year’s lack of snow has meant some adjustments had to be made.
“Sometimes we just have to take winter with a grain of salt,” said Emily Borcz, an environmental educator at the state park and one of the event’s organizers. “We love to celebrate the different seasons at the park.
“Whether there’s snow or no snow, we’re celebrating winter,” she said. “We just changed what’s on the schedule a bit.”
A polar plunge into the lake to benefit the American Cancer Society (ACS) Relay for Life is at 11 a.m. Registration begins at 9:30 and the ACS asks for a minimum $25 donation.
While conditions won’t be right to hold the ice fishing tournament, snowshoeing demonstrations or snowmobiling, there still are winter fishing demonstrations planned at the dock area, according to Borcz.
The Pymatuning Trail Blazers Club will have vintage snowmobiles on display, too.
Horse-drawn wagon rides will be from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., plus there will be a ride on a kid-sized train.
An outdoor meditation class is scheduled at both noon and 2 p.m.
Boy Scout Troop 50 will be selling food throughout the day while Girl Scouts from the Jamestown and Greenville area will have free crafts for kids to make.
There also will be discussions on bird watching at the park.
“We will have binoculars for both kids and adults to use,” Borcz said, “and also have a spotting scope set up, hopefully on an eagle nest or some other interesting bird-happening in the park.”
Pymatuning State Park has a total of 16 eagle nests at various locations, according to Borcz.
Officers from the Pennsylvania Game Commission will have a wildlife display trailer and members of the Shenango River Watchers will be on hand from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. to discuss wildlife in the area.
