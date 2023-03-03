After a two-year pandemic-induced absence, the Winter Blues Bluegrass Festival to benefit Hospice of Crawford County returns this weekend at the Hotel Conneaut at Conneaut Lake Park.
Admission to the festival is free, but donations are accepted — all to benefit Hospice of Crawford County. There also will be quilt raffles and 50/50 fundraisers as well as T-shirt sales to benefit the local hospice program.
Tonight and Saturday mark the first time the event has been held since 2020 as COVID-19 caused cancellation of the event in both 2021 and 2022. This year is the 36th edition of the festival, following the two-year interruption.
At least 10 bluegrass bands are set to perform over the course of this evening, plus Saturday afternoon and evening, in the Hotel Conneaut’s ballroom which holds about 500 people.
But, many of the musicians also are expected to be jamming throughout the hotel — either before or after their band’s performance, according to George Boe, who is coordinating the bands.
“Anytime you get bluegrass groups together in the summer, you’ll find members randomly playing with people they normally don’t play with,” said Boe, himself a bass player with the bluegrass group, Matt Efaw and RFD.
“It’s really nice to have the opportunity to get to do that in the winter,” Boe said. “It’s great to have Hospice of Crawford County as the sponsor.”
The event supports the Hospice of Crawford County Benevolent Fund.
Hospice serves as a positive support system for those in the last stages of terminal illness as well as for their families.
At any given time, there are 30 to 50 people in the local hospice program.
Its benevolent fund helps pay for services or expenses which are not covered by insurance, according to Tami Farrell, a registered nurse and director of Hospice of Crawford County.
“As an example, we had a client who was confined to a wheelchair, but the chair needed maintenance which wasn’t covered by their insurance,” she said.
It also helps with things like gas cards or food or even toward a trip.
“It’s a misnomer that people (in hospice care) will shortly pass, but that’s not always the case,” Farrell said. “It’s about giving them a quality of life — allowing them to live life to the fullest.”
The bluegrass music festivals prior to the pandemic raised about $4,000 a year, Farrell said, adding that every dollar raised goes toward the benevolent fund.
The Winter Blues Bluegrass Festival’s roots go back to 1986 when it was started by the Rev. John Brown.
Brown, a musician himself, was one of the founders of both the festival and Hospice of Crawford County. He was part of Music Therapy, a bluegrass trio he started in the late 1980s with his wife, Martha, and their daughter, Heather, performing.
The lineup of bands for the Winter Blues Bluegrass Festival at the Hotel Conneaut at Conneaut Lake Park. Bans perform tonight, Saturday afternoon and evening.
Today
5 p.m. Matt Efaw and RFD
6 p.m. Falcon Grass
7 p.m. Long Road Home
8 p.m. Hidden Drive
9 p.m. TBA
Saturday
1 p.m. Matt Efaw and RFD
2 p.m. Better Late
3 p.m. Young and Blue
4 p.m. Casual Hobos
5 p.m. Tug Creek
6 p.m. Echo Valley
7 p.m. Hidden Drive
8 p.m. Long Road Home
9 p.m. Country Strings
10 p.m. Bret Howland
