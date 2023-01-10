The four $1 million top-prize winning tickets for the Pennsylvania Lottery’s New Year’s Millionaire Raffle drawing, held this past Saturday, were sold in Snyder, Blair, Erie and Montgomery counties.
In addition, four winning tickets worth $100,000 each were sold in Northampton, Lebanon, Cambria and Clearfield counties.
The drawing also awarded 100 prizes of $1,000 and 5,892 prizes of $100, for a grand total of $5,889,200 in prizes.
The $1 million winning ticket numbers selected were: 00008747, 00105980, 00406697 and 00443296. The selling locations, listed in no particular order, will each receive a $5,000 selling bonus:
• 7-Eleven, Route 35 & 104, Mount Pleasant Mills, Snyder County
• First Stop Shop, 1815 Union Avenue, Altoona, Blair County
• Lucky’s Food Mart, 707 State St., Erie, Erie County
• Sunoco, 209 Township Line Road, Elkins Park, Montgomery County
The four $100,000 winning ticket numbers selected were: 00025471, 00309235, 00365799 and 00437676. The selling locations, listed in no particular order, will each receive a $500 bonus:
• Wawa, 3820 Easton Nazareth Highway, Easton, Northampton County
• Zweiers, 505 South Lincoln Avenue, Lebanon, Lebanon County
• Giant Eagle, 1451 Scalp Avenue, Johnstown, Cambria County
• Sheetz, 14259 Clearfield Shawville Highway, Clearfield, Clearfield County
A total of 6,000 winning numbers were randomly selected from a range of 500,000 tickets that were sold between Nov. 8 and Jan. 7 when tickets sold out.
Prizes must be claimed, and tickets validated before winners can be identified. Millionaire Raffle winners have one year from the drawing date to claim prizes. Players should immediately sign their winning tickets.
Each $1 million top prize must be claimed by presenting a winning ticket at any Pennsylvania Lottery Area Office. Lottery headquarters in Middletown remains closed to the public at this time. Claims for the four $100,000 prizes can be filed at any lottery office or at a Pennsylvania Lottery retailer. Millionaire Raffle tickets worth $1,000 and $100 can be claimed at lottery retailers.
Currently, all offices are open to the public between 9:30 a.m. and 3:30 p.m., by appointment only.
Learn how to make an appointment by visiting palottery.com or by calling (800) 692-7481.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.