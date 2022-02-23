The Council on Greenways and Trails recently announced the winners of its sixth annual Nature Art Showcase.
Attendees at the Nature Art Showcase and Sale cast ballots for the “People’s Choice” award while they viewed more than 80 original art items submitted by 49 artists and displayed in the main lobby of the Barrow-Civic Theatre in Franklin during the Franklin On Ice festival.
The top vote-getter was an oil on canvas painting entitled “Rufus” by Deac Mong of Franklin. This large eye-catching painting focuses on the head of a mature black bear.
The runner-up was a scene entitled “Girl in the Garden” which Franklin resident Mary Rose Ragon made using pressed plant material which she earlier harvested from fields near her home.