The Meadville-Western Crawford County Chamber of Commerce will hold its Wine, Brew and Spirits Walk on Saturday from 3 to 7 p.m. in downtown Meadville.
A total of 24 wineries, breweries, distilleries and distributors, all from Pennsylvania, will be featured at host businesses in Meadville.
Participants can sample the wines/beers/spirits featuring Bear Creek Wines & Chicken Hill Distillery, Blissful Meads, Cart/Horse Distilling, Conneaut Cellars Winery & Distillery, Derailed Distillery, Erie Beer, Fractured Grape Wine Cellars & Knockin Noggin Cidery, Grumpy Goat Distillery, MLH Distillery, Riverside Brewing Company, Sherry Distributors, Twisted Vine Winery, Voodoo Brewery, Webb Winery, and The Winery at Wilcox.
New to the event this year will be Allegheny Beverage Co., Chocolate Moonshine Co., Country Hammer Moonshine, Happy Hour Winery, Creekside Cellars Winery, Cussewago Creek Distillery, Gatehouse Winery, Groundhog Winery, and Pisano Family Winery/Cellar 22, organizers said.
During the Walk, local restaurants will be offering specials and various locations will be featuring live music both during and after the event.
Tickets are available for $30 (presale) at the Chamber of Commerce, as well as the Crawford County Convention & Visitors Bureau in Vernon Township and Chelby’s Hair Garage in Townville. Tickets can also be purchased online at meadvillechamber.com or via Eventbrite (processing fees apply). Tickets will be $35 the day of the event.
In addition to the main event, the Chamber will be holding a raffle on the day of the event for a wine refrigerator, a wine basket and a brew basket. The grand prize alone is valued at over $500. Tickets for this raffle are $10 each or three for $20 and can be purchased in advance at the Chamber office or during the event at the registration and wine check area in the Downtown Mall.
Sponsorships are still available, with some including tickets to the event. Beverages will be available for purchase at each stop, and to keep your hands free, a beverage/merchandise check will be available at the Downtown Mall.
• More information: Call Karen Staudt at the Chamber at (814) 337-8030.
