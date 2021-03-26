More than 5,000 customers in Crawford County are without power this morning as high winds move across the area.
The National Weather Service in Cleveland has a wind advisory in effect for Crawford County until 3 p.m. today.
Winds of around 30 miles per hour with gusts up to 46 miles per hour were recorded at Port Meadville Airport just before 7 a.m., according to the National Weather Service.
Sustained winds were blowing at around 20 miles with gusts up to 39 miles an hour as the morning has continued.
Crawford County 911 Center was reporting numerous calls of trees down on utility lines across the county as well as trees down across roadways.
Pennsylvania Electric Co., Pennsylvania Power and Northwestern Rural Electric Cooperative Association had combined outages affecting more than 5,400 customers shortly before 10 a.m.
Penelec and Penn Power, sister companies of First Energy Corp., had 2,975 customers with electricity out in the county while Northwestern Rural Electric was reporting 2,468 in the county without power.
Areas hardest hit by the outages include Athens, Bloomfield, Cambridge, East Mead, Richmond, South Shenango, Spring, Steuben, Summerhill, Troy, West Mead and West Shenango townships and Townville and Blooming Valley boroughs.
The power companies forecast the electric service to be restored in some areas starting later this morning.