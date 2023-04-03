One week after high winds left tens of thousands without power in Crawford County, winds again battered the area.
By Saturday evening, winds that rolled through the area had left about 15,000 electric customers without power. FirstEnergy reported on its power outage map that more than 6,000 customers had been affected and Northwestern Rural Electric Co-Operative had about 9,000.
By Sunday night, about 2,020 FirstEnergy customers and 1,572 Northwestern REC customers still were without power, according to their respective outage maps. Power was not expected to be restored for many FirstEnergy customers until Tuesday at 11 p.m.
The power outages affected businesses throughout the county, causing closures for places like The Movies at Meadville, Eddie’s Footlong Hot Dogs in Vernon Township, The Motzing Center in Cochranton, and others.
PennDOT on Saturday reported two road closures because of downed trees or utility wires: Route 198 from Guys Mills Road to Beuchat Road and Route 8 from Centerville Road to Five Corners Road.
