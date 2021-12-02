The Allegheny College Wind Symphony will share its first concert of the year with the Allegheny College Percussion Ensemble.
The Wind Symphony is under the direction of Lowell Hepler and the Percussion Ensemble is under the direction of Matthew Rush.
Pre-concert music by the clarinet and flute ensembles will begin at 6:45 p.m. in the Campus Center lobby. The Clarinet Ensemble is under the direction of Julie Hepler and the Flute Ensemble is under the direction of Bronwell Bond.
The Percussion Ensemble will open the concert with two works: "Vertical River" by Blake Tyson and "Variations on a Ghanaian Theme" by Daniel Levitan. The Wind Symphony will then take the stage to present five works: "Salvation is Created" by Pavel Tschesnokoff, "Two Cajun Folk Songs" by Frank Ticheli, "Seascapes" by Ronald Stitt, "Introduction and Fantasia" by Rex Mitchell, and "Zacatecas March" by Genaro Codina. "Zacatecas" is a stirring march that is the national march of Mexico. "Seascapes" is a two-movement tone poem written by Ronald Stitt, adjunct instructor of music, and this will be the premiere performance of the work with the composer conducting.
The Wind Symphony is a symphonic band, with membership open by audition to all Allegheny College students. Several faculty, alumni and guest musicians also participate. Members of the Percussion Ensemble are drawn from the Wind Symphony.
This concert was originally scheduled for early November, but COVID19 complications necessitated its rescheduling. The public is invited to attend Saturday's performance free of charge.