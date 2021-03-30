Here's this week's "Most Wanted" from the Crawford County Sheriff's Office.
Name: Tyler James Wills
Age: 30
Height: 5 feet, 10 inches
Weight: 170 pounds
Hair color: Brown
Eye color: Hazel
Wanted for: Parole violation on original charge of simple assault; failure to appear for a preliminary hearing on original charge of hindering apprehension or prosecution-harbor or conceal; and failure to appear for a preliminary hearing on drug charge.
If you have any information, call 333-7411, extension 5963. Callers may remain anonymous.