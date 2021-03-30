Tyler James Wills

Here's this week's "Most Wanted" from the Crawford County Sheriff's Office.

Name: Tyler James Wills

Age: 30

Height: 5 feet, 10 inches

Weight: 170 pounds

Hair color: Brown

Eye color: Hazel

Wanted for: Parole violation on original charge of simple assault; failure to appear for a preliminary hearing on original charge of hindering apprehension or prosecution-harbor or conceal; and failure to appear for a preliminary hearing on drug charge.

If you have any information, call 333-7411, extension 5963. Callers may remain anonymous.

