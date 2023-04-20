Ed Williamson of Linesville has announced his candidacy for a Conneaut School Board Region 2 seat and has crossfiled for both the Democratic and Republican nominations.
This announcement was received by The Meadville Tribune’s March 7 deadline for candidate announcements.
A Linesville-area resident since 1991, Williamson and his wife, Nicole, are the parents of five children, ages 6 to 15.
“I believe the board needs more involvement and representation from our community to invoke more transparency, fiscal responsibility, thereby answering directly to the parents, community and taxpayers,” Williamson said in announcing his candidacy. “I think we have some really good folks on the board, but we do need some fresh perspective.”
Williamson said he wants to add his more than 30 years of “business and human experience” to the school board.
The COVID-19 pandemic gave Williamson a new perspective as he was laid off from his position and was able to home school his children during the shutdown. He then took a lower-paying job with the benefit of no longer having to travel as often, he said, allowing him to coach and get more involved with the community as well.
“We have a wonderful community here and it would be nice to be able to bring some fresh perspectives and energy to the board on behalf of the community, teachers, parents and kids,” Williamson said. “Our schools should always reflect the standards, incomes and wishes of our community. The promise I can make is that I will be your voice.”
