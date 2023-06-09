The National Weather Service Office in Cleveland has issued another air quality alert today for Crawford and Erie counties, effective until midnight.
The alert is due to another air quality advisory being issued by the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection for Erie and Crawford counties, which is in effect until midnight.
High levels of fine particulate matter continue to be in the air due to smoke from continuing Canadian wildfires.
All residents should limit time outdoors, especially vulnerable populations, including small children, the elderly, and those with respiratory ailments.
Air quality levels will be unhealthy for sensitive groups which includes children, the elderly and those with breathing difficulties.
Air quality readings may be checked online at airnow.gov.
This is the third straight day an air quality alert has been issued for the area.
