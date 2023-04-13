VERNON TOWNSHIP — A Meadville Tribune-sponsored forum featuring five Republican candidates for Crawford County commissioner held Wednesday at the Vernon Township Municipal Building was a friendly affair and in many ways a race for second place.
Eric Henry, the business owner who currently chairs the county’s board of commissioners and is the only incumbent in the race, wielded his experience deftly and agreeably. The four other candidates did not always agree with Henry, but they repeatedly deferred to him, looked to him as an authority and applauded the work of the board that he leads.
The issue of a county-wide reassessment of property values provided a telling and emblematic example. Crawford County has not conducted such an assessment since 1969, which makes its assessment among the oldest in the state. As more time passes after an assessment, inequities and inefficiencies grow — as several of the candidates referenced, it’s generally assumed that about one-third of properties end up over-taxed and another one-third end up undertaxed.
Answering first, Roger Schlosser of Saegertown, a retired businessman, acknowledged that his position might not be popular, but said, “What’s fair is fair, OK?”
“I don’t want to lose this race right here and now by saying let’s go out and reassess,” he added, “but honestly how much further do you go? Kick the can down the road some more?”
Todd Siple, a Saegertown resident and a member of the county’s maintenance department since 2009, answered next and echoed Schlosser’s concern about fairness.
“When you talk to your neighbor about taxes and you look at his house and you look at your house and you’re paying $1,200 more than he is, it makes you wonder,” Siple said. “So, unfortunately, I’m going to agree with reassessment. It’s either now or later, but it’s something that we definitely have to talk about.”
Henry, of course, has led the county’s board of commissioners for more than three years as the last reassessment continued to grow older, and he was prepared for the question.
Rattling off data to illustrate his position, including the price Mercer County received when it solicited bids for a county-wide reassessment earlier this year, Henry argued against what Schlosser and Siple had framed as a matter of fairness.
“Here’s the issue when it comes to reassessment. There’s 61,626 parcels in Crawford County. At $70 a parcel, which is what Mercer County got for a price, that’s $4,500,000,” Henry said. “The concern that I have is, that’s money we don’t have.”
Continuing, Henry said that overtaxed property owners already have recourse through an appeals process and then cited the relevant section of state code — Title 53, chapter 88 — that allows municipalities to address properties that may be undertaxed. Instead of spending millions the county doesn’t have, he argued, the better approach is to lobby the state Legislature to figure out a better way of funding school districts.
Brenda Braden, a Summerhill Township resident with more than a decade of experience as a secretary-treasurer in several Crawford County townships, supported Henry’s call for state action but said “the likelihood of that happening is probably not good.”
“I’m in favor of reassessment,” she added, “but you’re definitely going to have to look at the cost of it, whether the county can afford it, where the funds are going to come for that.”
Scott Schell, a Cochranton resident currently serving in his third term as the county coroner, drew laughs when he said he was fortunate to respond to the reassessment question last. Acknowledging both pros and cons to the issue, he ultimately opposed reassessment.
“We’re going to have to cough up a lot of money to make this happen, if we would decide to do it — not sure where that money’s coming from, folks,” Schell said. “The other concern is someone has to physically go to every piece of property. That’s how this works. I have some safety concerns there, in this day and age, people coming on your property, looking at stuff — you never know what’s going to happen.”
County-owned resources also drew some opposing views from the candidates.
With regard to the Crawford County Care Center, Henry has already voted in favor of listing the nursing home for sale, a move that other candidates questioned.
Siple said he opposed the sale, and said before selling, changes in operating procedures should be attempted.
“People in the county are counting on being able to go to an affordable nursing home where they get wonderful care,” he said. “I don’t think you could sell it to another entity and have them come in and say, ‘Oh, we’re going to keep everybody.’ People just don’t trust that anymore.”
Henry, answering next, again was quick to cite the data that led to the decision to seek a buyer for the property.
With 70 beds for Medicaid patients losing about $8,000 each day, continuing to operate the facility didn’t make sense, and the wholesale changes that would be needed to address those shortfalls couldn’t be accomplished quickly.
“I love the county home,” Henry said, “but at the end of the day we can’t afford it. There’s a reason why only nine counties in Pennsylvania still own a nursing home — it doesn’t operate well under county control.”
Braden suggested that the shortage of mental health resources for Pennsylvania prisoners and the county jail’s proximity to the care center could allow for a way to address both the mental health crisis and the empty beds in the center.
“That should be tried before you sell the county home,” she said.
Schell said the money being lost at the care center meant the count has “to look to an alternative,” but stressed that the “No. 1 priority has to be the people living there.
“We’re losing money folks,” he said, “and it’s coming out of your pocket.”
Schlosser recalled his father’s time at the center and said he “loved the place.” The problems faced by the facility, he added, aren’t new and require “aggressive action.”
“I’d say sell it with some conditions,” he concluded.
Looking at the current commissioners’ handling of pandemic relief funds and their avoidance of tax increases, Braden, Schell, Schlosser and Siple offered positive and, at times, glowing reviews. Citing their priorities, multiple candidates put avoiding tax increases and staying within the annual county budget at or near the top of the list and overlapped on other goals such as addressing the emergency medical services shortages and the drug crisis, attracting investment and finding a way to attract and retain additional quality labor.
Schell’s attitude as he surveyed the field of competitors during his closing remarks was characteristic.
“There’s a lot of talent at sitting up here, yes there is,” he said, “and the people of Crawford County have some serious thinking to do as to what’s going on.”
Rick Green, the Tribune’s editor, and Keith Gushard, a Tribune reporter, questioned the candidates.
The forum featured just the Republican candidates as the Democratic Party only has one candidate on the ballot, Christopher Seeley.
The Republican and Democratic parties each nominate two candidates to the board of commissioners in the May 16 primary. The top three finishers in the November general election then comprise the new board.
At least two new commissioners will be elected this year as Commissioners Francis Weiderspahn Jr., a Republican, and Christopher Soff, a Democrat, have chosen not to seek reelection. Weiderspahn is completing a third term, while Soff is completing a second term.
