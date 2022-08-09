Dr. Carl. Y Seon received a double lung transplant in Pittsburgh on Feb. 25, 2021, after developing pulmonary fibroses, a rare complication of COVID-19 where the lung tissue becomes scarred and damaged.
After an outpouring of public support from his family, friends and co-workers, more than a year of rehabilitation and meeting with his transplant team weekly, Seon is returning to work.
He will officially begin seeing patients at Whole Health Orthopedic Institute in Meadville in September.
Founded by Dr. Ryan G. Molli, Whole Health Orthopedic Institute is a multi-specialty Orthopedic Group serving northwestern Pennsylvania and eastern Ohio.
Whole Health has offices in Meadville, Transfer and Warren, Ohio.
Seon received his undergraduate degree from the University of Michigan, his doctor of medicine from the State University of New York, School of Medicine & Biomedical Sciences, and completed a shoulder and elbow surgery fellowship at Thomas Jefferson University/Rothman Institute in Philadelphia.
He resides in Fairview with his wife, Anita, and their daughter.
