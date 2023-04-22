Lisa Whitenack of Meadville has announced her candidacy for Crawford Central School Board and has crossfiled for both the Democratic and Republican nominations in the May 16 primary.
This announcement was received by The Meadville Tribune’s March 7 deadline for candidate announcements.
An associate professor of biology and geology at Allegheny College, Whitenack’s children attend Meadville Area Middle School and Neason Hill Elementary.
In announcing her candidacy, Whitenack said she is committed to Crawford Central School District, and will bring extensive experience in professional and community service. She has served in multiple public service, community and professional roles over the past two decades.
Whitenack is graduate of public education and is an active supporter of the local public school community.
She is a member of the MASH Band Boosters and a parent representative for Crawford Central School District’s comprehensive planning process.
She is a co-organizer for Fourth Graders as Scientists, which provides a day of hands-on science exploration for Crawford Central fourth-graders. She is co-organizer for Educators in the Workplace, a collaboration between local manufacturers and educational institution. She is a member of Partners in Education, a partnership between Crawford Central School District and other local educational institutions.
Her work with local students and educators led to her being the Crawford County K-12 Career Education Alliance Volunteer Partner of the Year in 2018. She is a co-leader for Girl Scout Troop 36539.
Whitenack has served in a number of community and professional leadership positions over the past two decades.
She served on the board of the Meadville Children’s Center for four years, including positions as vice president and secretary.
She has held several positions in her professional societies, including on boards of directors and serving as the chair of the education committee.
She also was elected to serve on the committee overseeing colleagues’ evaluation and promotion, which she was elected to chair. She has served as the co-chair for the committee overseeing policy development and enforcement.
In these positions, Whitenack said she developed experience in budget management, policy development, hiring and performance review, and strategic planning.
Whitenack said she is someone who builds connections and collaborations, who works hard and efficiently to achieve goals, and does it in an ethical way.
Whitenack said she believes in the impact public schools can have on everyone and would advocate for all if elected to the Crawford Central School District’s school board.
Whitenack has a bachelor’s degree from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign and a doctorate the University of South Florida. She said she has extensive training in post-secondary education.
More information is available at facebook.com/Lisa.Shanna4CCSD or you contact her via email at Lisa.Shanna4CCSD@gmail.com.
