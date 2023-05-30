ERIE — The Center for Family Business at Penn State Behrend will host a spring seminar — “Your Business, Your Family, Your Legacy” — Wednesday in Behrend’s Knowledge Park.
The program will feature a talk by Jamie T. Richardson, vice president of marketing and public relations for White Castle’s restaurant and retail brands.
The program, which begins at 11:30 a.m., will include a buffet lunch, a panel discussion, networking opportunities and a cocktail reception.
White Castle was founded in 1921 by Billy Ingram and Walter Anderson. The pair sold small, square-shaped hamburgers for 5 cents. Their restaurants became the nation’s first fast-food hamburger chain. White Castle now owns more than 360 restaurants in 12 markets.
Lisa Ingram, the company’s president and CEO, is the fourth member of the Ingram family to serve as president of White Castle.
