VERNON TOWNSHIP — Last year’s Party at the Pines Summer Concert Series was such a success, fans of the outdoor concerts will have a chance to enjoy them again this year.
Party at the Pines 2022 Summer Concert Series will host 10 live performances at Whispering Pines Golf Course, 15630 Middle Road.
The fun begins Friday and continues until Aug. 26.
The idea to turn the golf course into an outdoor concert venue is the brainchild of Bill Kingzett, a member of the Kingzett family that owns Whispering Pines, an 18-hole golf course in Vernon Township.
Last year, a portable stage, VIP tents and sponsorship helped bring the idea to life, and concerts were held on hole No. 4, right in front of the ponds.
“We put a lot of energy into putting together the concert schedule,” Kingzett said. “We have one act from Las Vegas and fireworks after two shows.”
Gates open at 6 p.m. and the concert run from 7:30 to 10:30, with the exception of June 23. That show runs from 8 to 10, and admission is free that night.
Tickets are $10 for general admission, $20 for preferred, and $30 for VIP and fire pit.
This year, there is a new website where you can make a ticket reservation. Go to golfwhisperingpines.com and click on “concert series.” Or go to https://partyatthepines.com. You can also find out more about the featured bands at those websites.
And there’s more.
“All shows will have a large screen to the left, and there will be video recording by Armstrong, which will air at a later date,” Kingzett said.
Also, Kingzett and Dick Lepley, owner of Street Track ‘n Trail, are longtime friends, so they’ve teamed up for a motorcycle rally/poker run on July 30, with Street Track ’n Trail as the lead sponsor.
Here’s the Party at the Pines concert lineup:
• May 27 — The Vindys, with special guest Ted Riser.
• June 10 — Ted Riser, performing tributes to Tom Petty, Pink Floyd and the Allman Brothers.
• June 23 — Admission is free. The Michael Weber Show with Sadie Johnson, and LCA and Friends performing together.
• June 24 — Bruce in the USA. From Las Vegas, it is touted as the world’s No. 1 tribute to Bruce Springsteen.
• July 15 — Hard Day’s Night, a Beatles tribute, spanning three eras with three costumes.
• July 29 — Wanted, a Bon tribute.
• July 30 — The Quake by the Lake Motorcycle Rally and Poker Run featuring The Caliber Band and Ted Riser and the Marshall Band. The rally begins at 3:30.
• Aug. 12 — Dirty Deeds Extreme AC/CD tribute with special guest The Michael Weber Show.
• Aug. 20 — Jazz Explosion at the Pines with international singer Debbie Gifford with the Skatch Anderson Orchestra, a 17-piece big band.
• Aug. 26 — ESC4P3, a tribute to Journey.
There will be food and beverage vendors, designated motorcycle parking, and shuttle service from the parking lot to the venue for those with mobility issues.
Fireworks will follow the June 24 and Aug. 26 shows. The Aug. 26 fireworks will be open to the public. At 10 p.m., a half-hour before the concert ends, the public will be allowed in to see the rest of the show for free and view the fireworks.
“This is a way to introduce the concert series and let them view good fireworks,” Kingzett said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.