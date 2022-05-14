Kayla Camacho was halfway through her master’s degree when federal student loan payments were paused in March 2020.
When she graduated last year, Camacho put the money she would have spent paying off her $68,000 debt toward savings and her younger siblings, buying flights back home to Orange County, California, for one sister and dance shoes for another. The first in her family to graduate from college, Camacho became the family’s safety net.
But the pandemic relief was always meant to be temporary. Camacho and tens of millions of other borrowers have braced for months as the pause’s expiration date approached, only to be postponed multiple times — it is now set for Aug. 31.
“The uncertainty and the waiting game — the not knowing — is almost as stressful,” she said.
The pause and accompanying zero-interest rate have given borrowers a chance to breathe and regroup, allowing them to spend the last two years paying off credit cards and car notes, saving for down payments on homes and building up emergency funds, sometimes for the first time in their adult lives.
Now, ahead of the midterm elections, the Biden administration must come up with a student debt relief plan that doesn’t contribute to concerns over inflation while being generous enough to satisfy borrowers who’ve had a preview of what debt cancellation might look like. After months of delays, President Joe Biden is expected to announce in coming weeks that the government will forgive at least $10,000 in debt for people making less than $125,000, according to news reports.
If the move survives a likely legal challenge, it would eliminate a significant chunk of debt for millions of borrowers — the average federal student loan burden is $37,000. In total, 43 million Americans collectively owe the federal government $1.6 trillion, the highest amount of consumer debt in the U.S. after mortgages. In California alone, 3.8 million residents owe $141.8 billion, the largest share of any state.
But depending upon who is asked, $10,000 in forgiveness for some borrowers would go too far — or not far enough. Opponents of loan forgiveness say it would be expensive and regressive, with the biggest benefit going to borrowers with graduate degrees, who tend to have higher incomes.
“My main concern is that it’s a really poor use of money,” said Marc Goldwein, senior policy director at the Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget, a nonpartisan think tank. The plan “is really going to help some people, but it’s disproportionately going to go to people who don’t need it.”
Supporters of debt cancellation want the president to go higher than $10,000, ensure the aid is granted automatically — not through an application process — and remove the income cap, which they argue will hurt Black and Latino borrowers who have less generational wealth and are disproportionately impacted by student loans.
Black and Latino borrowers take longer to pay off their loans and are more likely to fall behind on payments than white and Asian borrowers.
“We need debt cancellation that really is designed in a way that benefits as many Americans as possible,” said Cody Hounanian, the executive director of the Student Debt Crisis Center, which advocates for borrowers and backs complete loan forgiveness.
Biden has also faced increasing pressure to end the repayment pause. Republicans have complained about the cost, an estimated $5 billion per month, and say it’s an attempt to improve Biden’s polling numbers ahead of the election and a gateway to debt cancellation.
Meanwhile, some Democrats have pushed for the president to cancel up to $50,000 in debt. They warn that doing nothing to help all borrowers isn’t a viable option, particularly ahead of midterm elections in which Democrats need the backing of younger voters to help maintain slim majorities in the House and Senate.
The government’s federal student loan portfolio has grown more than fivefold since 2004, when it totaled $250 billion. That increase has been spurred by more students going to college, borrowing larger amounts and taking longer to pay the money back, according to the Congressional Budget Office.
“Before the payments were paused, another student loan borrower defaulted on a loan every 26 seconds,” said Mike Pierce, executive director of Student Borrower Protection Center advocacy group, referring to people who are 270 days behind on payments. “No one should be rushing to go back to that world without actually fixing student loans and debt.”
The debt has hurt borrowers’ ability to buy homes and save for retirement. For many, the debt has become an obstacle to achieving the middle-class life college was meant to help provide.
Supporters and opponents of loan forgiveness agree that extending the current moratorium is not sustainable. For borrowers, the longer the pause lasts, the more difficult it might be to stay current with payments.
“All hell will break loose if and when this thing is restarted,” said Dalié Jiménez, director of the Student Loan Law Initiative at the University of California at Irvine School of Law, of resuming loan repayment. “This requires quite a bit of ramp up ... to be done well.”
Borrowers may have changed addresses, making it harder for their loan servicers to reach them, or they may have failed to budget for repayment, Jiménez said.
Then there’s the cost. The Education Department estimated that loan forbearance due to COVID-related hardships resulted in $98.4 billion in lost revenue in the 2020 and 2021 fiscal years.
According to the Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget, that amount is double what it would have cost to fund two years of community college for Americans over the course of five years, a provision in Biden’s failed social spending bill.
Meanwhile, if Biden opts to cancel $10,000 in debt for each student loan borrower, that would cost $321 billion and wipe out debt for nearly 12 million people, according to the Federal Reserve Bank of New York.
“It was a great emergency measure,” said Sandy Baum, a senior fellow at the Urban Institute’s Income and Benefits Policy Center, of the extended moratorium. “But now the unemployment rate is really low. It’s not that people don’t have jobs … people are as well positioned to pay off their loans as they were before the pandemic.”
