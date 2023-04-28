The “next big thing” just may be found on the campus of Allegheny College.
Today and Saturday, the college is hosting the Zingale Big Idea Competition, in which students pitch new business ideas which have yet to receive funding — and offering up $25,000 in prize money for the winners.
Modeled after the popular ABC TV show “Shark Tank,” the Zingale Big Idea has its judges evaluate the business models, but also offer constructive feedback, coaching and encouragement to the students.
“The whole point is to teach students,” Chris Allison said of the competition. “It’s ‘how does a business work?’”
Allison, a business economics professor at Allegheny, has been the college’s entrepreneur in residence since 2006. Among the courses he teaches is entrepreneurship.
A 1983 Allegheny graduate, Allison led Tollgrade Communications Inc. from technology startup to a public company. He was with Tollgrade for 16 years including 10 as chairman and chief executive officer (CEO).
“We’re training (future) CEOs, CFOs (chief financial officers) and executive directors of nonprofits with it,” Allison said of entrepreneurship and the competition.
The competition is set up so that every competitor wins in a way, according to Lance Zingale, a 1977 Allegheny graduate who is the competition’s benefactor. Zingale, of Tampa, Fla., is a former executive with AT&T and a retired executive vice president and general manager of Sykes Enterprises.
“You’re a winner if you come with great plan, but you win also if you’re not a winner (of prize money) because you come away with a lot of valuable lessons of how to do it right when you enter the business world,” he said.
“As judges, we’re honest with our feedback if they’re idealistic or unrealistic in what they’re laying out,” he added. “It’s how they operationalize it — take a great idea to execution.”
Competitors have been readying since February through a series of five workshops on finding a relevant problem to solve, creating a big idea, marketing and financing for it, and pitching it for backing.
“We talk about problems and how to solve them effectively,” Allison said. “It’s difficult, as 90 percent of all startups fail. You can’t walk into work for a company and not know about its different parts. You have to know how to add value — and do it in an ethical manner. We teach how to run a company the right way.”
Competitors must have an overview of their company’s financials, including monthly operating costs, startup costs, and at least a one-year income statement.
Each team gets 20 minutes to present followed by a five-minute question-and-answer period with the judges.
Most of the learning actually takes place in the three or four days prior to presentation to the judges, according to Allison.
“They keep working on this idea,” he said. “It’s the repetition (of readying), they say they feel overwhelmed and then it comes together for them.”
This year’s competition is the biggest with 24 teams totaling 44 student competitors from Allegheny, Carnegie Mellon University, Duquesne University, Robert Morris University and Westminster College.
Today marks the opening round for the teams with finals on Saturday.
“They take the input (from judges) they receive the first day and will fine tune it for Saturday,” Allison said.
The opening round of judging is today from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on the third floor of Allegheny’s Henderson Campus Center in rooms 301-302 and 303.
Teams that advance to the finals will be notified via email by 5 p.m. today.
Finals then begin at 8:30 a.m. Saturday in the Quigley Hall auditorium; they are open to the public.
