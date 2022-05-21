Meadville, PA (16335)

Today

Mostly cloudy skies this morning followed by thunderstorms during the afternoon. Potential for severe thunderstorms. High around 85F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms likely this evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms overnight. Low around 65F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%.