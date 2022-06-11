Three area residents were among more than 300 students who earned diplomas during Westminster College's 168th commencement ceremony on May 14 at the college in New Wilmington.
Graduating were Luke Clark of Conneaut Lake, a bachelor's degree in accounting; Isabelle Snyder of Centerville, a bachelor's degree in business administration and human resource management; and Kendall Straub of Cooperstown, graduated magna cum laude with a bachelor's degree in English.
