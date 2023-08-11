A Norwin school director is suing the Westmoreland County district and its superintendent after he said his First Amendment rights were violated after receiving backlash last year over a controversial Facebook post.
Alex Detschelt claims his free speech rights were violated when Superintendent Jeffrey Taylor made a public statement about an Oct. 25 meme published by Detschelt on the private “Norwin Area Talk” Facebook page. In the post Detschelt published a photo using an outdated term for a person with special needs when describing someone wearing a facemask and who received booster shots during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The post quickly garnered criticism from the community and in response, Taylor issued a statement condoning use of the term. In the statement, sent to more than 7,700 community members, Taylor wrote, “it is important to note that his social media posts represent his personal views and do not represent, nor reflect, the views of the Norwin School District, the District Administration, or the Norwin Board of Education.”
But in the suit Detschelt criticized the statement for “omitting contextual and factual information that was necessary for a reasonable person to actually assess the totality of the circumstances and the nature” of his behavior.
The post, the suit reads, was made when Detschelt was not acting in his official capacity as school director. The district statement therefore “adversely affected” his protected speech and impacted his ability to perform school director duties, according to the lawsuit.
And the statement, the suit contends, did not include or reference an apology made by Detschelt when he deleted the post after receiving backlash.
In all, the suit states that action taken by the school district following the post — which was non-threatening in nature and was not considered hate speech, the lawsuit reads — deterred Detschelt from “exercising his rights to free speech in the future and retaliated against him for exercising those rights in the past.” The statement, according to the suit, caused “severe emotional distress, mental anguish, embarrassment, and humiliation” for Detschelt.
“This lawsuit was filed to send a message to school officials that pursuant to the First Amendment, they cannot retaliate against an elected official who voices his or her opinion critical of the performance of school leadership and/or expresses his or her own political views that may be contrary to those who wish to retaliate,” Detschelt said in a statement.
Taylor said in a statement that the allegations made in the suit “are wholly without merit, and I will be vigorously defending against them.
“I was disappointed to learn of the filing of the lawsuit because it is just one more inflammatory and unnecessary distraction from that which has always been my primary focus, which is providing leadership to the District and improving the educational opportunities for the District’s students,” Taylor said. “I will never apologize or back down from defending the dignity of the District’s students with disabilities, and I look forward to being vindicated by the Court.”
Detschelt is seeking compensatory and punitive damages.
