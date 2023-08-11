Western Pennsylvania’s dominant health insurers are proposing average premium rate increases between 6.2 percent and 11.2 percent for the individual market in 2024, higher than the statewide average request of 4.2 percent, according to the state Insurance Department.
Highmark Inc. is seeking a premium increase of 11.2 percent while Highmark Coverage Advantage Inc. is asking for an increase of 9.9 percent for the 10 counties around Pittsburgh in 2024, according to the department. UPMC Health Options Inc. is seeking a rate hike of 6.2 percent for members in western Pennsylvania.
The proposed rate increases for both companies would also apply to other parts of the state.
“Our filed rate increase is based on the estimated cost of care for our Pennsylvania Affordable Care Act members in 2024,” Highmark spokesman David Golebiewski said in a statement. “The rate increase reflects our estimate for increasing medical and pharmacy costs.”
Insurers selling small group coverage requested statewide increases of 4.1 percent.
“This year’s requested rates are tracking below the rate of medical inflation and represent a smaller increase than policy holders saw coming into 2023,” Pennsylvania Insurance Commissioner Michael Humphreys said in a prepared statement. “Health care costs are rising across the country, but in Pennsylvania, our health insurance market is stabilizing and our health insurance remains accessible and competitive.”
UPMC Health Plan officials were not immediately available.
In 2023, nearly 372,000 Pennsylvanians bought health insurance through Pennie, the state’s online marketplace, with nearly 90 percent of enrollees eligible for government aid in affording premiums. The coverage is also sold outside the state exchange, which doesn’t come with the financial aid.
Nine out of 10 Pennsylvanians qualify for financial assistance in paying for health insurance through Pennie, according to the state.
The Insurance Department is accepting public comment on the rate increase proposals until Sept. 8, when the rates will be reviewed for final approval, expected in the fall.
Pennie’s 2024 open enrollment period runs from Nov. 1 until Jan. 15.
For plans sold in western Pennsylvania for 2023, the Insurance Department approved rate increases of 4.3 percent for Highmark and 4.17 percent for UPMC. Overall, health insurers had sought to boost rates an average 7.1 percent for 2023.
Highmark plans to expand sales into five new counties next year — Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery and Philadelphia — as the Pittsburgh-based insurer moves into the Philadelphia market where its chief competitor is Independence Blue Cross. Danville-based Geisinger is expanding its policy offerings in Bedford County in 2024.
