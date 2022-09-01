Crawford County has its first positive case of West Nile virus in three years.
A positive case was found in mosquito samples taken Aug. 24 in Meadville, Gerald Bickel, coordinator of the West Nile program for Crawford, Mercer and Butler counties, said this morning.
Test results on the sample were received late Wednesday from the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection's testing laboratory in Harrisburg, Bickel said.
The positive is from the Aug. 24 sample taken in southern Meadville near Linden Street and the French Creek Parkway, Bickel said.
Workers and residents in that are advised to take precautions including applying insect repellant and wearing long sleeve shirts and pants when outdoors during dusk and dawn, he said.
All businesses and residents in the area should reduce mosquito breeding areas by eliminating standing water on their properties such as bird baths, discarded tires and other containers capable of retaining standing water.
The last time Crawford County had a positive mosquito sample in 2019 when only one positive mosquito was found during the entire surveillance season.
West Nile virus surveillance is done annually May through September and Meadville is a surveillance site, Bickel said.
Bickel said there have been no human deaths in Crawford County due to West Nile virus since DEP began its surveillance program in 2000.
See Friday’s print edition of The Meadville Tribune or check later with meadvilletribune.com for more information.
