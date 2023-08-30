West Nile virus (WNV) has been detected in mosquitos collected from the borough of Cambridge Springs and the Jamestown Canyon virus (JCV) has been detected in mosquitos collected from Vernon Township, officials reported Tuesday.
This is the first sample of either virus to test positive in Crawford County this year.
Businesses and residents located in Cambridge Springs near the Kearney Avenue bridge should take extra precautions such as applying insect repellant and wearing long-sleeved shirts and pants when outdoors during dusk and dawn, said Zoe Heckathorn, vector management coordinator for the Mercer County Conservation District.
All businesses and residents should reduce mosquito breeding habitat by eliminating standing water, such as bird baths, discarded tires, or any other containers capable of retaining standing water.
Severe illness can occur in people of any age; however, people over 60 are at greater risk of the West Nile virus. People with certain medical conditions — such as cancer, diabetes, hypertension, kidney disease, and whose who have received organ transplants — are also at greater risk. About one out of 10 people who develop severe illness affecting the central nervous system die.
About one in 150 people infected with WNV will develop severe illness. Associated symptoms can include blindness, disorientation, coma, convulsions, headache, high fever, muscle weakness, neck stiffness, numbness, paralysis, stupor and tremors. These symptoms may last for several weeks, and the neurological effects may be permanent.
• Up to 20 percent of WNV-infected people will have symptoms such as fever, head and body aches, nausea, vomiting, and sometimes swollen lymph glands or skin rash on the chest, stomach and back. Symptoms can last from a few days to several weeks.
• Approximately 80 percent of people who are infected with WNV will not show any symptoms.
Routine testing for Jamestown Canyon virus was expanded this year. Additional monitoring will be done in the area where these mosquito samples were collected and appropriate control work will be conducted, depending on the number and types of mosquitoes that are found, Heckathorn said.
At this time, no human cases of Jamestown Canyon virus have been reported in Crawford County. Most people do not develop symptoms while some will have fever, headache and fatigue. Respiratory symptoms such as coughing, sore throat or runny nose may also occur. JCV can cause severe disease, including infection of the brain (encephalitis) or the membranes around the brain and spinal cord (meningitis). Reduce the risk of infection by preventing mosquito bites. If you think you or a family member might be infected, talk with your health care provider.
Mosquitoes that can spread Jamestown Canyon virus are attracted to floodwater and low-lying areas that retain water after storm events. The detection of JCV in Crawford County does not indicate an immediate or widespread threat to the public but is a result of additional testing capacities as a part of the statewide Mosquito Disease Control program.
Prevent mosquito bites with the following tips:
• Insect repellants with DEET can be applied as directed to exposed skin and thin clothing.
• Stay indoors at dawn, dusk and early evening when mosquitoes are most active. If you must go outdoors, wear a long-sleeved shirt and long pants.
• Make sure window and door screens are “bug tight.”
• Mosquitoes are repelled by high winds, so electric fans may provide some relief at outdoor events.
Reduce the number of mosquitoes around homes and neighborhoods by:
• Getting rid of standing water, where mosquitoes lay their eggs.
• Disposing of any refuse that can hold water — such as tin cans, containers and used tires.
• Obtaining products such as “mosquito dunks” from garden centers.
• Drilling holes in the bottoms of recycling containers and checking uncovered junk piles.
• Cleaning clogged roof gutters every year, and checking storm drains, leaky faucets and window wells.
• Emptying accumulated water from wheelbarrows, boats, cargo trailers, toys and ceramic pots. If possible, turn them over when not using them.
• Do not allow water to stagnate in birdbaths, ornamental pools, water gardens and swimming.
• More information about Jamestown Canyon virus: Visit cdc.gov/jamestown-canyon.
