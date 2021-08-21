West Mead and Venango volunteer fire departments are among the recipients of volunteer fire assistance grants.
Venango Volunteer Fire Department and Relief Association is set to receive $10,000 through the grant, while West Mead 2 Volunteer Fire Department and Relief Association will receive $861.
"These grants are designed to help our rural community fire departments fight wildfires, by giving responders the training and equipment they need and deserve," Republican state Sen. Michele Brooks said.
The grants are awarded on a cost-share basis, with the maximum grant awarded in 2021 equaling $10,000. Grants cannot exceed half of the actual expenditures of local, public and private nonprofit organizations in the agreement.
Priority was given to projects that include the purchase of wildfire suppression equipment and protective clothing. Money could also be used for purchasing mobile or portable radios, installing dry hydrants, wildfire prevention and mitigation work, training wildfire fighters, or converting and maintaining federal excess vehicles.
Grants were offered through the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources using funds from the United States Department of Agriculture Forest Service.