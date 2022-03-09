WEST MEAD TOWNSHIP — Supervisors unanimously have voted to use nearly $220,000 in federal COVID-19 relief on vehicles and other projects. The purchase of two new Road Department trucks expected to cost about $254,000 also was OK’d unanimously.
The township was allocated $525,000 in federal relief funds through the American Rescue Plan Act, with half received last year and the remaining half expected this summer.
Secretary-Treasurer Jill Dunlap said the $220,000 authorized Tuesday addressed two of three requests for funding received by the township. West Mead 1 Volunteer Fire Company will receive $40,000 as reimbursement for the purchase of new breathing equipment and Meadville Area Sewer Authority will receive $20,000 as reimbursement for revenue during the pandemic.
Supervisor Michael Jordan reminded residents of an increase to the rate charged by the sewer authority that went into effect at the beginning of the year.
“This is to help supplement so we don’t get any more increases,” he said.
The relief spending included $51,581 for a 2022 Ford Explorer police vehicle from McCandless Ford of Meadville. The vehicle was purchased through COSTARS, the state’s cooperative purchasing program.
The biggest expense approved in the relief spending was $108,410.03 for a 2022 leaf vacuum system from Old Dominion Brush Company of Richmond, Virginia. The vacuum system will replace the township’s previous system, which has been out of service since early fall in a situation that has grown increasingly frustrating for supervisors. After no repairs were performed for weeks at a Huntingdon-based equipment service, the truck-mounted system eventually was transported to the company that produced it.
After back-and-forth discussion of attempts to have the current vacuum system repaired during supervisors’ February meeting, Jordan summed up the township’s situation.
“We ain’t got no truck, we ain’t got no vacuum, we ain’t got nothing,” he said. “Our truck is sitting in Richmond, Virginia, right now with the body off of it.”
Regarding the new Road Department trucks, Dunlap said the cost likely will be paid for with federal relief funds as well.
The new International CV 515 trucks will be purchased from Hunter Truck of Eau Claire and will replace two trucks over 15 years old, according to Supervisor John Shartle, who also serves as the township’s roadmaster. The cost includes the trucks themselves as well as the cost to equip them for plowing roads, which is expected to be about $54,000 each.
Shartle urged his fellow supervisors to act, saying that supply chain issues could mean a significant delay in obtaining the trucks if they delay. Delay likely would affect the cost as well. Shartle said in just the past few weeks the cost of the trucks in question had increased approximately $1,350 each. The trucks have not yet been built, but Shartle hopes to have them in time to plow township roads next winter.
Chairman Don Bovard said the timing was right for the move thanks to the additional federal relief expected later this year.
“I don’t think we’ll ever have another chance to do something like this again and not have it adversely affect us economically,” he said.