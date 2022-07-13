WEST MEAD TOWNSHIP — On an evening when supervisors were faced with a light agenda featuring repairs, a retirement and discussion of work exchanges with Pennsylvania Department of Transportation, perhaps the most noteworthy item of business Tuesday was a note appended to the top of the study session agenda.
West Mead holds a study session at 6 p.m. on the second Tuesday of each month followed at 7 by a regular voting meeting.
Chairman Don Bovard began the study session by acknowledging the new note and then reading it.
“This is a public meeting of the Board of Supervisors,” Bovard read, “for purposes of general discussion of administrative, regulatory enforcement; police and road department and personnel; building and grounds; budget and related matters and issues related thereto that may or may not require action. It is also used to review and comment on the public meeting agenda for the regular public meeting.”
Addition of the note came at the recommendation of the township’s attorney, according to Secretary-Treasurer Jill Dunlap, following several instances in recent months when study session discussions have threatened to wander from specific agenda items to other topics not on the agenda.
“We can discuss more stuff” with the addition of the note, Bovard said after the meeting. “It’s pretty much all-inclusive.”
Rules on what can and cannot be discussed at public meetings were modified last year with the passage of Act 65, which requires agendas to be posted at least 24 hours before meetings are scheduled to begin and limits deliberation to agenda items. However, the law also allows agencies to add to an agenda during a meeting by majority vote.
Township supervisors made such an addition in April, when an unplanned discussion of costlier-than-expected truck repairs led Bovard to hold up two pages of estimates and ask, “Are we allowed to talk about this?”
Without an answer to the question, Supervisor John Shartle plowed ahead with his assessment of the estimates. About 10 minutes later, the supervisors voted unanimously to add the issue to the agenda.
The township’s study sessions typically include “general discussion,” Dunlap said Tuesday. The addition of the note attempts to recognize the likelihood of such discussion while remaining in compliance with Act 65.
In addition to the new note, supervisors ratified payment of $13,434.21 for replacement of the hydraulic system on the township’s 2007 Mack Granite dump truck. The repairs were originally discussed in May when they were added to the study session agenda mid-meeting. Now completed, the repairs were performed by Trux LLC of Wattsburg, which offered the lower of two estimates for the work.
Dunlap also told supervisors that either extensive repairs or replacement of two rooftop heating and air conditioning units would be necessary.
“We’ve been ‘band-aiding’ for a while,” Shartle said with regard to repairs to the units.
Dunlap said her goal was to replace one unit this year at a cost under $20,000.
“The prices are just going through the roof,” Dunlap said. “If we would have done it a couple years ago, we would have saved a lot more money.”
Shartle, who also serves as the township’s roadmaster, reported on negotiations for exchanges of work with the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation.
The state agency will perform crack sealing valued at approximately $20,000 on four township roads — Leslie, Stauffer and Williamson roads and Liberty Street — in return for work the township has already performed and additional mowing, Shartle said. The sealing work will cover nearly 15 lane-miles of roadway.
At the end of the evening, supervisors recognized Daniel Tautin, who recently retired from his position as group and safety leader in the Road Department. They also voted unanimously to name Road Department staff member Ora Willey as Tautin’s replacement. The position comes with a wage increase of 50 cents per hour.
