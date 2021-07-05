WEST MEAD TOWNSHIP — Paving on Devore and Springs roads is expected to begin Thursday.
The portion of Devore Road to be resurfaced stretches from Williamson Road to Pettis Road. The portion of Springs Road affected is between Devore and Pettis.
Occasional intermittent road closures will be necessary as the work progresses. Township officials advised motorists to avoid the area when possible and to slow down when forced to drive through the construction zones.
Both projects are expected to be complete by the end of the month. Weather-related delays are always possible, township officials noted.
Final tree trimming work will take place this week prior to the beginning of paving work on Thursday.
Tree trimming and brush clearing work in preparation for the paving began in late winter. Pole work, ditching and shoulder work was completed in spring and early summer.
The work was approved in April by supervisors and will be performed by Shields Paving of Valencia. Bids for the project were divided into two parts, one for each road. The bids from Shields were the lowest received for each road: $196,302.25 for Devore Road and $42,946.95 for Springs Road.
Traffic advisory updates will be posted at westmead.org, or call (814) 336-1271 for more information.