WEST MEAD TOWNSHIP — For just the second time this century, West Mead Township supervisors appear set to approve a tax increase for township property owners.
By a vote of 2-1, the Board of Supervisors on Tuesday approved a preliminary 2023 budget that comes with a tax increase of 1 mill. The increase would bring the township’s millage rate to 5.25 mills. Supervisors will vote on final approval of the budget, which could still undergo further revisions, at their Dec. 13 meeting.
“I really feel bad that we have to do this,” Supervisor Michael Jordan said, “but we have no other choice right now but to do this.”
Supervisor Chairman Don Bovard joined Jordan in voting for the preliminary budget.
“It’s not something we like to do, obviously,” Bovard said, pointing out that the township’s last property tax increase came in 2011. “My taxes at my house are going to be going up about $26 a year, but my West Mead Township taxes are still a heck of a lot less than my Crawford County taxes and my Crawford Central School District taxes. … You get a lot of bang for your buck out of your township taxes.”
For the owner of a home assessed at the township’s median assessed value of about $29,000, the increase would raise annual taxes from $123.25 to $152.25, a hike of 24.5 percent.’
The $1.44 million general fund budget is down $164,000 from 2022, when federal pandemic relief funds increased spending.
Supervisor John Shartle expressed support for the tax increase, but voted against the budget. Shartle called for less spending on emergency medical services — funds that would support Meadville Area Ambulance Service (MAAS).
Under the plan adopted Tuesday, the township will preserve its annual payment of $62,500 to the authority that oversees the Meadville Area Recreation Complex. Bovard had previously proposed reducing the township’s support for the MARC and instead giving approximately $43,000 to support MAAS, the township’s primary provider of ambulance services.
Eric Henry, the Crawford County Board of Commissioners chairman who owns MAAS, addressed supervisors last month, asking that they institute a 0.5 mill property tax dedicated to EMS funding. State law allows such a tax because municipalities, rather than counties or the state, are responsible for providing such public safety services. None of the 24 municipalities served by MAAS have approved such a tax, Henry told the supervisors.
The preliminary budget does not come with a dedicated tax, but does set aside $42,000 for EMS services. The funds are a combination of leftover federal relief money, capital funds and general funds, Secretary-Treasurer Jill Dunlap pointed out. The funding is roughly equivalent to the 0.5 mills of property tax funding Henry had called for.
Shartle said he recognized the township’s responsibility for public safety but urged his fellow commissioners to “go slower” in funding the ambulance service.
“I don’t think we have that option, John,” Bovard said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.