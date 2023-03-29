WEST MEAD TOWNSHIP — West Mead Township will hold its cleanup day on May 20 from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Crawford County Fairgrounds.
Acceptable items are appliances, furniture, mattresses, toys, bicycles, swings, tools, mowers, vehicle parts, batteries and building materials from individuals only. Any roofing shingles or miscellaneous small items must be boxed or contained.
Items not accepted are normal weekly trash and garbage, televisions, computers, cellphones, bricks, rocks, concrete, whole junk vehicles, tires, flammable liquids, chemicals, hazardous waste and commercial, industrial or contractor waste. No loose shingles or propane tanks will be accepted.
Township police will check identification. A charge of $30 will be made after the second pickup load from the same person.
• More information: Call (814) 336-1271, email westmead@westmead.org or visit westmead.org.
