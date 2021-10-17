WEST MEAD TOWNSHIP — Supervisors unanimously approved the purchase of a new police vehicle at their meeting earlier this week.
The $38,946 Ford Police Interceptor sport utility vehicle (SUV) is expected to be added to the West Mead Township Police Department’s fleet in early spring 2022, according to Chief Chip Brown. Delivery time is expected to be about 16 weeks, he said, with additional time needed to fully outfit the vehicle, and the department’s usual practice is to add new vehicles when winter weather has begun to abate.
Along with the vehicle purchase, supervisors approved the purchase of ancillary equipment such as emergency lights, radios, computers and graphics from ISV US LLC of Butler for $12,635.
The vehicle itself will be purchased from McCandless Ford of Meadville. Both purchases were made through COSTARS, the state’s cooperative purchasing program.
The addition of a new police SUV is part of a larger shuffling of township vehicles. The new vehicle will take the place of a similar SUV with about 110,000 miles, according to Brown.
“This would be one of the main vehicles for the full-time guys,” Brown told the supervisors, while the older Ford SUV would be rotated to use by part-time staff members.
At the same time, an older GMC Tahoe that previously had been the secondary vehicle will be transferred to use by township staff. Typical uses include picking up parts for other township vehicles and machinery, Supervisor John Shartle said. Shartle also serves as the township’s roadmaster.
The Tahoe will replace a 2004 Ford Crown Victoria that previously had served for such purposes. Supervisors on Tuesday also ratified the sale of the Crown Victoria to James Bayly for $1,000. The former police cruiser had accumulated approximately 230,000 miles, according to Shartle.
