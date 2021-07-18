WEST MEAD TOWNSHIP — Efforts to bring a single garbage pickup service to the township are picking up speed, but it will still be some time before trucks from an exclusive provider are rumbling down Franklin Pike, Blooming Valley Road or other township thoroughfares.
Supervisors last week discussed their preferences for what such an exclusive garbage service would look like during their monthly study session. Based on those preferences, a consultant will develop a new ordinance and bid documents for companies that wish to compete for the garbage pickup business of the township’s residents.
Before anyone wheels a 60-gallon cart to the street, however, Chairman Don Bovard advised caution and stressed that the moves are still exploratory in nature.
“We’ll reserve the right to reject any and all bids,” Bovard said at multiple points during a study session and regular meeting Tuesday, “so nothing is written in stone at this point.”
Bovard said at least one more public meeting on the topic will be held before any final decisions are made.
The decision to seek bids for a single trash pickup contractor that would potentially be mandatory comes after two public meetings were held over the past year to discuss the future of trash pickup in the township.
The issue has been before supervisors even longer: Bovard said that moving to a mandatory exclusive arrangement had been discussed before he was elected in 2017.
Nonetheless, Supervisor John Shartle said that he wouldn’t mind leaving the question open even longer to allow residents to comment.
Shartle expressed disappointment at the turnout for the public meeting held in June on the topic, but added that he had “finally” heard some feedback from a few residents more recently. Those residents generally expressed satisfaction with their current arrangements and concerns about potential unintended consequences of a change, according to Shartle.
“They want it left alone,” Shartle said. “”They’ve had the same driver for 20 years. … They like seeing the same face.”
Currently, township residents are not required to contract for garbage pickup. If they choose to, they select the hauler they prefer.
Under a voluntary exclusive contract, residents with haulers other than the provider that contracts with the township can keep their current hauler until their contract expires. After that, if they want garbage service, they must use the township’s provider, but they are not required to subscribe to such service. If they do not sign up for garbage service, they are still responsible for proper disposal of household waste.
Under a mandatory exclusive arrangement, residents must sign up for service with the garbage hauler that wins the contract to become the township’s exclusive hauler.
Shartle described the supervisors who will eventually face reelection after making the garbage service decision as having their “heads on the chopping block” and made a case for allowing more time for public input before taking action“As much as we talk about something, there are those people out there who aren’t listening,” Shartle said. “I’m just saying, is there something more we should do?”
After years of consideration,multiple public meetings and the promise of at least one more meeting, Bovard said it’s time to move forward.
“I think we’ve done enough,” Bovard said.
Mike Crowley can be reached at (814) 724-6370 or by email at mcrowley@meadvilletribune.com.