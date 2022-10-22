WEST MEAD TOWNSHIP — A special meeting Monday at 4 p.m. offers the possibility that township supervisors will “butt heads” as they begin work on the 2023 budget.
The meeting, which is open to the public, was advertised in Friday’s edition of The Meadville Tribune.
Supervisors will also conduct “any other business that may come before the Board,” according to the announcement.
The agenda posted to the township website at westmead.org late Friday afternoon included only one item of business: “Discuss 2023 Budget items and potential real estate tax increase.”
Supervisors heard an appeal for a 0.5 mill tax increase earlier this month during their study session. Meadville Area Ambulance Service owner Eric Henry, who also serves as the chairman of the Crawford County Board of Supervisors, requested that the township increase its property tax rate by 0.5 mills to support the emergency medical services provided by his company.
Municipal governments are responsible for public safety, Henry noted, and are required to assign a provider for both fire protection services and EMS. State law also allows an EMS-specific tax to support such services of up to 0.5 mills.
All three supervisors recognized the need for additional EMS funding and were receptive to the idea of the township providing the equivalent of 0.5 mills of tax — about $42,000 annually. But there were some reservations and differences as well.
Supervisor Michael Jordan expressed concern that some municipalities might not approve the EMS tax and was reluctant to have West Mead property owners shoulder such a burden if their neighbors were not required to.
Supervisor Don Bovard, who also serves as operations and training officer for Crawford County Public Safety, was in favor of township support for the ambulance service, calling the move a “no brainer.”
Rather than implement a new tax, however, Bovard said he would like to use township tax revenue currently designated to support Meadville Area Recreation Complex to pay for EMS services.
The township’s 2022 budget includes $62,500 for the MARC’s operational expenses.
Supervisor John Shartle supported funding EMS, but did not like the idea of defunding the MARC.
“We will butt heads there,” he said. “We put a lot of money into that place. That’s an investment for the future of our kids, kids that have come and gone. We’ve got to have something here for people to stay for. That’s all we have, and it isn’t much.”
The special budget meeting includes multiple opportunities for public comment and takes place at the township building, 1150 Morgan Village Road.
