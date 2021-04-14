WEST MEAD TOWNSHIP — Supervisors on Tuesday voted unanimously to award a $239,000 paving contract and to ratify payments of nearly $7,100 for recently completed truck repairs.
The paving, which will involve portions of Devore Road and Springs Road, will be completed by Shields Asphalt Paving of Valencia, the lowest among seven firms that submitted bids.
“The bids came in lower than what we anticipated,” Secretary-Treasurer Jill Dunlap told the board. Even if incidental costs add to the total, it is likely to remain close to the $250,000 price tag that had been expected.
Devore Road, which is 20 feet wide, will be paved from Pettis Road to Williamson Road. Springs Road, which is 16 feet wide, will be paved from Pettis to Devore. The portion of Devore to be paved is approximately 1.3 miles while the portion of Springs is slightly more than a half-mile. The two roads are located near the northern end of Tamarack Lake.
Supervisor John Shartle, who is also the township’s roadmaster, said work clearing trees and brush from Devore in preparation for the paving project is already underway. Completing similar work on Springs in time for paving to be completed this year could prove challenging.
“It’s going to be close,” Shartle said during the meeting regarding the timeline for completion of paving on Springs. “The brush cutting is going to be the biggest problem.”
After the meeting, Shartle expressed more optimism about the project being completed this year.
“We’re going to do everything in our power to try to get it done,” he said.
Bids for the project were divided into two parts, one for each road. The bids from Shields were the lowest received for each road: $196,302.25 for Devore Road and $42,946.95 for Springs.
In other business, supervisors unanimously ratified payments for repairs to two township trucks. Repairs to the 2005 International bucket truck were recently performed by Five Star International Trucks Inc. of Erie at a cost of just over $4,150. A problem with the vehicle’s steering made it unsafe to drive, according to Shartle, and a short supply of available garages likely contributed to the cost.
“I couldn’t get it in anywhere but there,” he said, referring to Five Star, “and we needed the truck to be working on Devore Road.”
Repairs to the township’s 2006 GMC 5500 recently performed by Community Chevrolet amounted to approximately $2,940. The work was primarily electrical in nature, Shartle said, and included additional repairs to the truck’s brakes.
“I think we got it straightened out,” he said.
The township has paid for approximately $40,000 in repairs to the truck in the past five years, Shartle said in suggesting that it be up for first consideration if the township decides to sell a vehicle.
Shartle added a cautionary note, however, saying that preliminary research showed a comparable new vehicle would likely cost about $187,000.
