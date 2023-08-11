WEST MEAD TOWNSHIP — As has become tradition over more than 75 years, the August meeting of the West Mead Township Board of Supervisors offers an occasion to look ahead to the Crawford County Fair that takes place later the same month at the fairgrounds located within the township.
At their meeting this week, the current board approved the traffic changes and a fireworks permit that have become annual parts of the process of fair preparation. The meeting also addressed security at the fair, with much of the discussion focusing on the working relationship between West Mead Township Police Department and the company that will provide security at the fair.
With regard to police coverage of the fair, Chief Chip Brown told the board that preparations have gone “surprisingly well.” Brown estimated that 90 percent of the police coverage schedule was covered and commended other law enforcement agencies for their cooperation.
“I say this every year,” he said during the brief meeting Tuesday, “we can’t do this without the assistance and the authorization of other agencies in the county that allow their officers to come help and the officers willing to come in over fair week and want to help above and beyond their normal jobs, their normal duties, that they have to contend with.”
While Brown extolled the efforts of other police departments, the working relationship between police and Valentis proved cause for some concern. A Pittsburgh-based private security firm, Valentis provided security for the first time at the 2022 fair and will again work the fair this year.
“The new agency coming in — last year was a testing ground,” Brown said. “This year, following some of the plans and the discussions, hopefully they have a little more proactive approach on their duties on the grounds.”
After having worked with the fair’s previous security firm, the Meadville-based Woodring Detective Agency & Security Service LLC, Brown said police and private security were familiar with their various responsibilities.
The change of provider and resulting unfamiliarity with regard to those expectations led to a bumpy transition at times. Where certain parking issues would be addressed immediately by security in the past, Brown said, “last year that didn’t happen.”
Staffing levels also came up.
“The new company’s amount of people appears to be less than in prior years,” Brown said. “I was told that’s not my concern.”
The chief’s comments came in response to questioning from Supervisor John Shartle. They also came ahead of a planned security meeting with Crawford County Fair Board officials and other stakeholders next week.
“I know there were some issues that cropped up,” Shartle said. “I just hope with this upcoming meeting we can resolve some of those issues.”
Like Brown, Fair Board President Dean Maynard emphasized the importance of cooperation between agencies and stressed West Mead’s contribution in an interview Wednesday. He also acknowledged the effective relationship between West Mead and Woodring.
“Change is always difficult,” he said in offering offering a glowing review of Valentis’ performance last year.
“The Fair Board was very pleased,” Maynard said. “We’ve already had a meeting to talk to them about ‘hot spots.’ Things being new with their first-year experience, they took a lot of notes and were excited to have an opportunity to come back. We’ve had a couple discussions with them about what we’d like to see differently this year or work better and more closely on.”
The Crawford County Fair Board approved a contract with Valentis for security at last year’s fair for $52,920. The quote was the lower of two received and included 1,470 hours of coverage for 11 days, both before and during the fair.
The 2023 contract with the firm was for up to the same amount and came with added hours and duties, according to Crawford County Commissioner Francis Weiderspahn.
Maynard emphasized the importance of “the bottom line” and said the switch in security providers saved the fair more than $10,000.
At the same time, the board had no concerns with regard to private security staffing levels.
“You don’t need six guys tripping over themselves in the back of the back in the office, and that’s what we experienced before,” Maynard said. “We didn’t need that many. We did cut back, but at no time did we feel we weren’t covered or safe.”
The annual temporary conversion of Hamilton Road to one-way traffic, which the board members unanimously approved Tuesday, is also a safety issue, according to board Chairman Don Bovard. Allowing one-way traffic only expedites evacuation of the fairgrounds should it be necessary, he said.
The change to one-way traffic, with traffic traveling west from Leslie Road to Limber Road, lasts from Thursday to Aug. 28 (the fair runs Aug. 20-26). Shartle noted that crosswalks will also be in place near several entrances to the fairgrounds on Dickson, Hamilton and Leslie roads.
The fireworks permit, also approved unanimously, allows a display at the fair on Aug. 26, the final night of the week-long event.
Shartle encouraged people to enjoy the fair and to be careful as they arrive and depart.
“Pay attention, slow down, pay attention to the signage that we put up every year,” he said. “Pay attention to people crossing — it’s important.”
