WEST MEAD TOWNSHIP — The annual township cleanup day will take place May 21 from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Crawford County Fairgrounds.
No propane tanks, loose shingles or uncontained small items will be accepted. Other items that will not be accepted include computers, televisions and similar electronic items, but Secretary-Treasurer Jill Dunlap noted that such items can be take directly to Lincoln Recycling, 986 N. French St.
Batteries will be accepted at the event.
Dunlap said bids were solicited from six contractors, four of whom submitted proposals. Supervisors voted unanimously to award the metal collection bid to Lincoln Recycling and to award the contract for collection of trash items to Meadville Redi-Mix Concrete Inc.
The township will pay $150 for a 30-yard container to collect metal items and will receive $205 per gross ton collected, according to the agreement with Lincoln Recycling, Dunlap said. A similar container for items containing freon would also cost $150 and the township would be charged a $5 disposal fee for each item.
Containers for collection of trash goods will each cost $322 with an added disposal fee of $48 for each ton of garbage, Dunlap said.
“We’ve worked with both companies before and they’ve done an excellent job for us in the past,” Supervisor John Shartle said.