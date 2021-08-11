WEST MEAD TOWNSHIP — A month ago, Supervisor John Shartle expressed dissatisfaction regarding the attendance at two informational sessions hosted by the township to discuss plans to explore options for improving garbage collection services.
On Tuesday, 16 township residents attended the supervisors’ monthly study session to express their near-unanimous dissatisfaction regarding the possibility of a single garbage collection service being mandated by the supervisors.
“I really just don’t think the government should tell us where to buy our groceries, where to buy gasoline, what store to shop in,” township resident Randy Detzel told the board, voicing a sentiment expressed by several property owners who spoke during the meeting. “This is what it sounds like, to me, is we’re getting this shoved down our throats.”
Last month supervisors instructed consultants to begin work on an ordinance that, if approved, could lead to a mandatory garbage collection service for all township residents as well as bid documents to solicit possible garbage service providers by the end of the year. They also repeatedly stressed that, as Chairman Don Bovard said, “We’ll reserve the right to reject any and all bids, so nothing is written in stone at this point.”
The move to explore an actual ordinance and concrete figures for the cost of such a service comes after meetings on the topic held in October and June, each attended by roughly 30 of the township’s approximately 5,000 residents, according to Shartle.
Shartle said township leaders have been exploring the issue much longer than that, tracing interest in the topic back to five years ago when the lack of a mandatory garbage collection service and other factors left the township ineligible for certain state grants. While the city of Meadville, which mandates which trash collector its residents must use, was awarded a $170,000 grant that paid 90 percent of the cost of a leaf vacuum truck a few years ago, the township purchased a similar piece of equipment with no assistance from the state, Shartle noted.
The audience members who addressed the board Tuesday, however, had not attended the meetings, nor had they watched videos of the meetings available on YouTube. Several criticized what they described as a lack of communication from the township, saying they had only learned garbage collection options were being explored from friends in recent days.
Audience members were largely unpersuaded by the potential benefits of a single provider that were briefly outlined by supervisors, whether those benefits came in the form of state grants or less wear and tear on the roads residents drive each day. And, like Detzel, one resident after another bristled at the idea of the government telling them what company would collect their trash.
“The folks that we talked with — I don’t know that we all understand all the details — are like, ‘No, we don’t want anything else mandated,’” Tim Hunter told the board. “We’ve got too many mandates in our life now, and that’s kind of where we’re at.”
Most township residents are able to choose between at least three providers now. Penni Dallas told the board reducing that number to just one would be a bad idea.
“I feel like it’s communistic,” Dallas said.
Devore Road resident Tim McKinnis predicted the cost of any mandatory service would escalate year after year, leading to a slippery slope of government overreach.
“You’ll show it to us and say, oh, it’ll be this, and the next year it’ll be more,” McKinnis said from his seat in the audience. “Next year it’ll be more, and the next year you’ll tell me what color I can paint my house. Then you’ll tell me I can’t fly an American flag in my yard — and that’s where you’re headed.”
The supervisors repeatedly expressed sympathy for the skepticism they were hearing from audience members, stressing repeatedly that they had not made up their minds on the issue and that, as Bovard said on several occasions, “Doing nothing is still on the table.”
“This is a very conservative board,” he said. “ We don’t like government mandates any more than anybody else does.”
At the same time, the supervisors attempted to nudge the skeptics to, if not support a single mandatory garbage collector, than at least a willingness to consider the proposals expected by the end of the year.
When one audience member said that he has no need for a garbage service, Supervisor Michael Jordan said that those who produce minimal amounts of trash will likely be billed just $4 per month.
“It should be optional,” Ed Devore said, explaining that he currently has someone who disposes of what little trash he produces. “It shouldn’t cost me anything. It doesn’t cost me anything now to take care of it.”
Having heard from additional residents, Shartle said that, given the widespread effect any decisions on the topic would have, he hoped to hear from even more.
“I think we’re a long way off from making a decision one way or another,” he said, “and I personally am not going to make a decision based on a crowd this size.”
