WEST MEAD TOWNSHIP — During the monthly study session held Tuesday, one audience member, his voice raised, was forthright in telling township supervisors what he thought of plans under consideration.
“It’s tyranny,” Edward DeVore Jr. said. “It’s tyranny. You’re forcing us to do something we don’t normally have to do.”
Another man who had collected nearly 200 signatures on a petition to back his position was more restrained, but took a similar position.
“When you start infringing on rights, that’s when I come to the meeting,” Ed McKinney told the supervisors. “This, I feel, is an infringement on my right to choose who I want.”
The topic that drew 20 people — many of whom shared the skepticism that DeVore and McKinney expressed — to the meeting was not one that would immediately strike many readers as a likely source of polarization and resistance. But in the several years it has been under consideration, it has nonetheless proved a source of controversy: whether to institute mandatory garbage service for township residents using a single vendor selected through a bidding process.
'Mad at governments'
In an interview after the meeting, supervisors John Shartle and Michael Jordan expressed their own skepticism regarding the notion that mandatory garbage service would be an infringement on residents’ rights.
Still, they acknowledged the passion that opponents of the idea have expressed.
“Everybody is mad at governments,” Jordan said. “I think anything you do, you’re infringing on people’s rights.”
Supervisors repeatedly emphasized that they were merely exploring mandatory garbage service as a possibility. The purpose of doing so, Jordan explained, was not to infringe on rights but to obtain lower prices for residents and to encourage more people who do not subscribe to waste hauling services to begin doing so.
Quite a few people fall into the latter category, according to consultant Michele Nestor of Valencia-based Nestor Resources Inc. Nestor cited a county-wide survey that showed that in townships an average of only 15 percent of households subscribe to waste collection services. The figure for West Mead was about twice that, Nestor added, but that still left “a significant amount of people who are not using an acceptable form of disposal.”
Where does the trash go?
Nestor’s data raised an obvious question: If 70 percent of the approximately 5,000 people residing in the township do not have garbage collection services, what are they doing with the trash they produce?
Some have acceptable alternatives, such as farmers, business owners who pay for collection at their business and transport their residential waste to the business, or qualified employees of such businesses. Those alternatives could be allowed as exceptions to mandatory trash pickup if it is eventually instituted, according to Nestor.
But there aren’t 3,500 farmers, business owners and qualified employees in the township. In all likelihood, many of the people are disposing of their refuse in unacceptable ways. Some may be burning their trash despite the township’s difficult-to-enforce ban on doing so. Others may be burying it. A few don’t dispose of their trash at all, both audience members and supervisors said; they simply let it accumulate endlessly.
More commonly, some township residents dispose of their trash via the trash collection services paid for by others: Perhaps hey have a relative with trash service pickup a bag each week, or maybe they toss full trash bags in the back of their truck and drop it in a dumpster when they stop for coffee or gas.
Believe it or not, those seemingly innocent actions are crimes, according to Nestor. Specifically, it’s theft of services, she said — taking advantage of trash collection services someone else has paid for.
'The responsible thing to do'
In opening the meeting, Chairman Don Bovard seemed to anticipate such considerations when he told the crowd that his personal position was that the township should make garbage collection mandatory.
“I think that’s the responsible thing to do,” he said.
But making it happen means convincing many people that like being able to choose their provider and even more people who are currently not paying anything at all that fewer choices and a reasonable rate makes sense.
Not that Bovard or the other supervisors aim to convince people one way or the other: Despite his personal feelings, Bovard said that as an elected representative, he would vote the way he felt residents in general felt.
There’s an obstacle in the way of doing that, however. Bovard and Shartle both lamented what they described as a lack of public engagement on the issue. The meeting Tuesday was the third meeting on the topic in the past year. Supervisors estimated total attendance at about 90 people, some of whom attended multiple meetings.
Add to that about 200 people on McKinney’s petition and various emails and phone calls — Bovard said perhaps 400 or 500 township residents have weighed in on the future of garbage collection. A large majority of those voices have been opposed to any changes, he added. Only a few audience members expressed support for mandatory service at the meeting Tuesday.
Skeptical of savings
Mandatory garbage service with an exclusive contractor has been a fact of life for decades in municipalities like the city of Meadville, but West Mead is one of numerous municipalities in the county that does not require residents to have their household waste hauled away.
The lack of such a requirement puts the township at a disadvantage for certain state grant programs, the supervisors told the audience, and probably results in residents paying much more than they would if mandatory pickup with an exclusive provider were instituted.
It also means that a handful of waste hauling companies are all running their 70,000-pound trucks up and down the same township roads throughout the week, Jordan said, which means that more township tax dollars have to be spent maintaining those roads.
But several audience members said they felt having a choice of companies allowed them the ability to negotiate a lower price than they would get if the township contracted with an exclusive provider.
Nestor explained that making garbage service mandatory would expand the customer base to such a degree that prices were all but sure to wind up significantly lower for those currently negotiating their rates on an individual basis.
Jordan cited a recent experience of his own. When his collection bill went up to $456 per year, he called his provider in hopes of negotiating a lower rate, only to be told no that wasn’t possible.
Then he looked at Tuesday’s Tribune, where he learned that residents of Cochranton Borough, which has mandatory trash pickup with an exclusive provider, pay $234 per year for weekly unlimited garbage collection with voluntary recycling pickup on alternate weeks.
“We just want to try to save people money,” Jordan said. “That’s a real savings.”
Whether such arguments affected the skeptical audience members, however, was doubtful. As the meeting ended, seven of the 20 people present lined up to add their names to McKinney’s petition.
