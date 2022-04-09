WEST MEAD TOWNSHIP — An alleged stabbing at an apartment Friday afternoon left one man injured, according to West Mead Township Police Department.
The incident took place at an apartment at Forest Green Apartments around 2:15 p.m., according to police.
A 36-year-old man sustained what police called “extensive injuries” from stabbing or cut to his arm from a knife.
The man was taken to Meadville Medical Center for treatment, but later transferred to UPMC Hamot in Erie, police said. The man’s condition was unknown, police said.
A 34-year-old woman at the apartment also was injured and was taken to Meadville Medical Center for treatment, police said.
No charges had been filed in the case as of early Friday night, police said.
The incident remains under investigation, police said.