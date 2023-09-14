WEST MEAD TOWNSHIP — Overall interactions between police officers and fairgoers were up significantly at last month’s Crawford County Fair, but that’s not necessarily a bad thing, according to Chief Chip Brown of West Mead Township Police Department.
Brown’s overall assessment of security at the fair was positive.
“This was one of the better years,” he told members of the West Mead Township Board of Supervisors during their monthly meeting Tuesday. “All in all, it was a good, calm fair.”
Weeks before the fair, Brown had raised concerns about the private security firm hired to work during fair week, telling the supervisors that in 2022 Pittsburgh-based Valentis appeared to have fewer personnel on duty than the fair’s previous security contractor had in the past.
“This year, following some of the plans and the discussions, hopefully they have a little more proactive approach on their duties on the grounds,” Brown said at the supervisors’ August meeting.
After giving his fair report on Tuesday, however, Brown offered Valentis a very positive review, saying the company did “a remarkable job” in 2023.
“Everyone had good interactions with them,” he said after the meeting. “It was a lot better than last year. None of our officers had any complaints.”
Brown said the total of 229 interactions between fairgoers and police patrolling the event was up from 171 in 2022. Much of the difference resulted from a dramatic increase in parking complaints, the chief noted.
There were 42 complaints related to suspected criminal activity during the fair, according to Brown. Those complaints included 15 for disorderly conduct, five for fighting, four for theft, and three for drug- and alcohol-related activity.
Ultimately, charges were filed in only two drug-related offenses, he said.
While Brown’s overall assessment was positive, he did note some issues, particularly with what he described as the unruly teens who accounted for numerous complaints of disorderly conduct.
“Those were drastically increased,” Brown said of the teens’ activities. “They were just thrown on the fairgrounds and nobody was overseeing them. Some were being very obnoxious throughout the week.”
The good outweighed the bad, according to Brown, who reserved his highest praise for police officers from outside departments who assisted with fair patrols. Noting that the township’s police staffing is insufficient to meet the increase in demand associated with the fair, he said the outside assistance was essential. With just himself, three full-time officers and two part-time officers, West Mead can’t provide the six officers who typically patrol the fairgrounds on fair week evenings.
Brown thanked auxiliary police members from the city of Meadville and departments in Cochranton, Cambridge Springs, Linesville, Conneaut Lake — and even Parker Borough in Armstrong County, which supplied one officer for the last three days of the fair.
Brown also commented on morale-raising interactions that numerous officers reported.
“Everybody commented, that helped out, the number of people that came up to them and would have their kids fist bump the police officers and thanking us for the job, thanking us for what we do — we haven’t seen that in a long time,” he said. “That was nice to see back again.”
