WEST MEAD TOWNSHIP — Township supervisors this week “set the wheels in motion” to begin bringing vehicles to a stop at the intersection of Leslie and Dickson roads.
Supervisors are likely to vote next month to add two stop signs to make the intersection a four-way stop. The intersection currently features stop signs for traffic on Dickson Road but not for vehicles on Leslie Road.
“Tonight we set the wheels in motion. We’re anticipating on making Dickson and Leslie roads a four-way stop,” Supervisor Michael Jordan said on Tuesday. “We need to get the people slowed down in that area up there and (improve) the safety factor of that intersection.”
Jordan acknowledged that the change could prove challenging for long-time residents of the area used to continuing through the intersection when traveling on Leslie Road.
“That’s the biggest thing,” he said, “retraining my brain. I mean, I’ve been doing that route for 50-some years.”
The proposed change comes at the request of Supervisor John Shartle, who also serves as the township’s roadmaster. Shartle said the township consistently receives complaints about the two roads in the area of the intersection. Because drivers tend to ride on the loose material alongside the asphalt of both roads, according to Shartle, the roads are “high maintenance areas.”
“The berms are constantly being pushed back and it’s nothing more than speed,” Shartle said.
Like Jordan, Shartle acknowledged that the change, if approved, would “take a lot of getting used to.”
“Why don’t we get this thing done and put to bed,” Shartle added, “and see if it makes the road safer and slows people down a little bit.”
Supervisors Chairman Don Bovard was absent from the study session and regular meeting held Tuesday.
A four-way stop at the intersection of Leslie and Dickson roads wouldn’t be completely unfamiliar to many residents in the area: Temporary stop signs are added on Leslie Road for nearly two weeks each year at the time of the Crawford County Fair.
A township traffic study before and after the fair this year showed traffic on Leslie Road just northwest of the intersection remained nearly constant despite the influx of fair visitors, according to Brown. Approximately 4,400 vehicles were recorded in a 24-hour period by a traffic counting device during the fair, Brown said Tuesday, and hand counts following the fair recorded nearly 4,300 vehicles.
