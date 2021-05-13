WEST MEAD TOWNSHIP — Supervisors have ratified payment of more than $4,300 to Five Star Equipment of Waterford for repairs to the township’s front end loader.
The 10-year-old vehicle’s pilot control assembly was replaced, according to Supervisor John Shartle, who also serves as the township’s roadmaster. The pilot control enables an operator to maneuver the machine’s various functions.
“It got to the point where you could be going down the road and it all of a sudden could just activate itself,” Shartle said Tuesday. “The machine wasn’t safe.”
Cost of the repairs was exacerbated by the need for two service calls, according to Shartle. A Five Star Equipment staff member traveled to the township to diagnose the problem, then returned the next day to install the replacement part, with both trips involving disassembly of the parts involved.
“I realize that’s a lot of money,” Shartle said, “but you’re at the mercy of these people when they come in here.”