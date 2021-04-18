WEST MEAD TOWNSHIP — Paving projects on Allegheny Street and Leslie Road are expected to begin Monday, according to township officials. Both projects are expected to be completed by the end of the month barring possible weather-related delays.
Allegheny Street from Baldwin Street to the township line just west of Beers Avenue will be milled and paved. Leslie Road from Limber Road to Route 77 will also be milled and paved.
“What I would recommend is that if people can go in a different direction, they should try to do that,” Roadmaster John Shartle said this week regarding the paving work. “It’s going to be slow and limited travel.”
Lane closures might be necessary at some points, according to Shartle, who also serves as a township supervisor.
Township supervisors approved the work last July.
“We’re approving it to get ahead of PennDOT,” Secretary-Treasurer Jill Dunlap said at the time. “They may or may not do it this year.”
Funds for the project come from the Federal-Aid Highway Program, which provides funding to support state highway networks. Only certain city roads are eligible for the program, and the routes were designated in the mid-20th century.
Though the funding comes from the federal government, it is administered by the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation.
The $180,000 contract was awarded to Shields Asphalt Paving Inc. of Valencia.
The same federal program provided the funding to pave a number of streets in the city of Meadville last year, including the portion of Allegheny Street that extends eastward from Beers Avenue to North Main Street.
