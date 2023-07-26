WEST MEAD TOWNSHIP — The 2023 West Mead paving schedule is nearly complete, township Secretary-Treasurer Jill Dunlap said Tuesday.
“They were really trying to work to beat the rain,” Dunlap said of the project that started last week.
Paving work is underway on Barton Road, Oakgrove Avenue, Parkway Drive, McGraw Avenue and Springs Road Extension, according to Dunlap, who expected the work to be completed this week or early next week. The work is weather dependent, she noted.
The paving is being performed by Glenn O. Hawbaker Inc. The township supervisors approved a contract for $315,275 in May.
West Mead Township Road Department trimmed trees, cut brush, and prepared ditches and roadways over the month preceding the paving, according to Dunlap, and will complete shoulder backup, final driveway grading and other tasks after the paving company has finished resurfacing the roadways.
Occasional delays and road closures will continue as the work is completed, according to Dunlap, who encouraged drivers to be patient and respectful of all flaggers and equipment operators when in any construction zone.
• More information: Contact the township at (814) 336-1271 or westmead@westmead.org.
